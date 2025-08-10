Terry Reid, British Belter Nicknamed 'Superlungs,' Dies at 75

Terry Reid, the British vocalist who earned the nickname "Superlungs," died August 4 in Rancho Mirage, California. He was 75.

The New York Times confirmed he died in a hospital from cancer complications.

Reid's vocal stylings left his more famous peers in awe. He was praised by Aretha Franklin (who compared him to the Rolling Stones and the Beatles when he was just 18) and Graham Nash, and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin declared him simply "the best singer of that period."

Reid nearly took the spot in Led Zeppelin that went to Plant, but prior commitments led to him missing what would have been this greatest shot at household-name status.

Instead, he wrote songs and put out albums that others in the industry came to regard as masterpieces, starting with "Bang, Bang You're Terry Reid" in 1968, when he was a teenager.

His other studio albums were "Move Over for Terry Reid" (1969), "River" (1973), "Seed of Memory" (1976), "Rogue Waves" (1978), and "The Driver" (1991).

Reid's most famous composition, "Without Expression," was covered extensively, including by the Hollies, by Crosby, Still, Nash and Young, and by John Mellencamp.

A prolific touring artist, he initially retired from that decades ago, focusing on lucrative studio work with an array of rock legends, but later returned to the road.

He announced last month that cancer was forcing the cancellation of this year's tour.

In response to news of Reid's passing, Robert Plant said in a statement, "Terry Reid's enthusiasm and encouragement were incredible back then ... still teenagers we crashed each others' gigs and crucified Season of the Witch time and time again ... So Much fun. So on it. He was all of everything ... such charisma."

He went on, "His voice, his range ... his songs capturing that carefree era ... Superlungs indeed. He catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline ... I listen now to his album The River and shed a tear for my brother in arms."