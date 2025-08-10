Kourtney Kardashian Called Out for Taking Son on Boat with No Life Vest: 'Didn't Think'

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is responding to criticism that she endangered her toddler son — and she agrees with the people scolding her!

Posting images of her family trip to Idaho Friday, Kourtney kicked things off with a tender mommy-son pic showing her with son Rocky Thirteen on a speeding motor boat. She captioned it, "Food for the soul."

Instantly, a raft of commenters pointed out it was reckless to have a small child on the open water without a life vest, accusing her of child endangerment and of being oblivious of the risk she was taking.

It is illegal in Idaho to have a child under the age of 14 on the water without a life vest.

Rather than punching back at the commenters or branding them "haters," Kourtney, 46, responded 24 hours later via Instagram Stories, thanking her followers for keeping her honest — and keeping her and her family safe.

Instagram

“Update: bought a life vest that fits!” she wrote on an image of an infant life vest of the variety she said she immediately bought.

“Good looking out. Honestly didn't think about some of the dangers,” the Lemme founder, a mom of four, continued. “Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest.”

Instagram