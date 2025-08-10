David Justice Reveals Why He Left Halle Berry: 'She Don't Really Seem, Like, Motherly'

Getty Images

Former MLB player David Justice opened up about his long-ago split from Halle Berry, offering an eye-opening reason for why he would walk away from the legendary beauty and future Oscar winner.

Appearing on Matt Barnes' "All the Smoke" podcast on August 7, Justice, 59, was candid about his breakup, noting their 1997 divorce was fueled by his desire to have children.

After marrying Berry in 1993, he said he began contemplating fatherhood.

"My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast," he said. "So, I'm looking at my mom — and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?"

"Then I'm thinking, 'Okay, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?' " Justice continued. "At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem, like, motherly, and then we start having issues."

Revealing Berry had proposed to him after they'd dated just five months, he said, "'Okay,' because I couldn't say no. Who's going to say no at that time?"

But his heart wasn't in the union, even if he said yes because he "didn't want to make her feel bad."

Another issue that hurt their marriage was Berry spending a lot of time away shooting movies.

Still, Justice acknowledges they might have made it had he thought of going into couples' therapy. "And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy," he said. "If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it."

Berry is currently with singer Van Hunt, while Justice, now a dad of three, has been wed to Rebecca Villalobos Justice for nearly 25 years.