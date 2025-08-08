Youth Athletes Vie For $25K Prize As Public Voting Opens for Youth Athlete of the Year

Russell Wilson

The buzzer just sounded, and it’s officially game time: voting for Youth Athlete of the Year is now live!



The competition highlights the nation’s most inspiring young athletes — kids who aren’t just chasing stats, but setting the standard for teamwork, grit, and leadership both on and off the field.

This year’s celebration comes with some major star power. Super Bowl champion and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is lending his voice — and his youth-focused apparel line, 3BRAND — to shine a spotlight on these rising stars. “Why not you?” isn’t just the mantra of Wilson’s nonprofit; it’s the energy fueling this entire campaign, powered by Colossal to give young athletes a platform and a chance to dream big.

And the stakes? Bigger than a trophy. Every vote supports two impactful charities: Russell Wilson and Ciara’s own Why Not You Foundation, dedicated to empowering kids and fighting poverty, and The V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano, which has funded nearly $400 million in game-changing cancer research, accelerating Victory Over Cancer® and saving lives.

The champion of Youth Athlete of the Year will walk away with $25,000 toward their future, a feature in a 3BRAND ad in Sports Illustrated, and bragging rights as the official Youth Athlete of the Year. But as organizers point out, every competitor gains something equally valuable: the opportunity to learn, grow, and inspire others by showing what’s possible when passion and perseverance lead the way.

Cheering them on is a roster of professional athletes offering exclusive content throughout the campaign, including WWE legend Titus O’Neil, four-time Olympian Chaunté Lowe, Olympic volleyball champion Haleigh Washington, NHL prospect Macklin Celebrini, and Wilson himself.

Voting is open now through shared Youth Athlete of the Year competitor links, and supporters are encouraged to spread the word across social media. Spot a friend sharing their nominee’s link on Instagram or Facebook? Join the wave — literally — and cast your vote.

This isn’t just about crowning one standout player; it’s a celebration of sports at their purest: hard work, heart, and the unshakable belief that anything is possible.