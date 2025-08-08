Instagram

“Survivor” alum Kara Kay has a bun in the oven!

On Thursday, Kara announced that she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé, who she has not named.

Along with a pic, she revealed that the baby is due on December 28, 2025.

She captioned the pic, “We’re still having a wedding, but we’ll have a Tiny Tomlinson in tow 🫶🏼🧸.”

The news comes just a few weeks after her fiancé popped the question.

In July, she shared photos of the proposal, writing on Instagram, “My favorite f**k yes 🥹.”

The two have been together since at least late 2024.

In January, she posted a New Year’s Eve recap, writing on Instagram, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

She added, “Yes - I’m in love, and I don’t care who knows it 🥹✨.”