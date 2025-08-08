Celebrity News August 08, 2025
‘Survivor’ Alum Kara Kay Expecting First Child
“Survivor” alum Kara Kay has a bun in the oven!
On Thursday, Kara announced that she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé, who she has not named.
Along with a pic, she revealed that the baby is due on December 28, 2025.
She captioned the pic, “We’re still having a wedding, but we’ll have a Tiny Tomlinson in tow 🫶🏼🧸.”
The news comes just a few weeks after her fiancé popped the question.
In July, she shared photos of the proposal, writing on Instagram, “My favorite f**k yes 🥹.”
The two have been together since at least late 2024.
In January, she posted a New Year’s Eve recap, writing on Instagram, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”
She added, “Yes - I’m in love, and I don’t care who knows it 🥹✨.”
In 2018, Kara appeared on the 37th season of “The Survivor,” in which she competed with “The White Lotus” creator Mike White.