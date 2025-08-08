Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Larry King

“Outlander” actress Nell Hudson, 34, is now a mom!

Hudson and her producer husband Maximillian King have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

On Wednesday, she gushed on Instagram, “I can’t believe everyone ever was given birth to by a woman and we all just go around like it’s normal. MOTHERS - I am in awe of all of you."

Alongside a close-up of her daughter’s hand, she wrote, “I am broken in two in the best way.”

She added, “Need a new word for love.”

The baby arrived just after Nell and Max tied the knot.

In July, she shared some wedding photos, writing on Instagram, “What can I say that hasn’t ever been said it really was the best day ever ❤️.”

After the wedding, the pair enjoyed a honeymoon in Greece.

Posting some maternity pics, she wrote, “Max took these and when I looked at them I had a good cry - emphasis on 'good.’ Being at the end of pregnancy is such an extraordinary time. The symbolism of the sea, the vast unknown I’m about to enter with motherhood, the feeling that I am walking down the last few steps of this chapter in my life, about to embark upon a new one."