Machine Gun Kelly is getting personal on his new album “Lost Americana.”

The singer dropped the album on Friday, and the track “Treading Water” is making headlines for addressing his split with Megan Fox and a stint in rehab.

On the track, MGK sings, “This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home.”

The exes share baby daughter Saga, and he insists in the song, “I’ll change for our daughter / So she’s not alone.”

While MGK has never revealed he went to rehab, he included the lyrics, “I wrote this in Room Three / spending Christmas in rehabilitation / I got no phone, just a cell that I’m trapped in while my home’s vacant / I’m an inpatient, but I lost patience.”

MGK also gives Megan credit on the album as musical writer and composer for the song “orpheus.”

The song tells the story of Greek God Orpheus as he travels to the underworld to find his wife Eurydice after her death.

Hades and Persephone allow him to take Eurydice with him, but he must not look at her until they reach the surface, otherwise he will lose her forever. Tragically, he looks too soon.

MGK sings on the tune, "Gravity's pull was never stronger / Than my soul's cord attached to you / I'm lost, but my heart's got the map to you."

The song could be related to Megan’s poem “Prove It, Orpheus” from her 2023 book “Pretty Boys are Poisonous.”