Cole Swindell & Courtney Little Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Country singer Cole Swindell and his wife Courtney Little are now parents!

On Thursday, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Along with a photo of their bundle of joy, the two wrote on Instagram, “Rainey Gail Swindell 🤍 8.7.25 our greatest blessing.”

Their daughter’s first name is a tribute to her father, whose middle name is Rainey.

Courtney also shared a pic of Cole with their baby, writing on her Instagram Story, “This is why who you marry matters 🥹 best dad already to our girl. Couldn’t ask for a more supportive partner! We are very lucky girls."

Cole and Courtney announced they were expecting in March.

They wrote on Instagram, “Baby Swindell 🤍 2025.”

Cole and Courtney also included a series of photos, including one of their nephew Brody holding a sonogram. Courtney’s baby bump was also on display in some of the snaps.

The pregnancy news came eight months after Cole and Courtney tied the knot in Sonoma County, California.

The pair got engaged in the spring of 2023 after he proposed at a farm in Nashville.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am,” Cole told People. “I feel like I’m very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot of real-life moments. I’m just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in all parts of my life.”