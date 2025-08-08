Getty Images

Cassie Ventura is back on Instagram!

Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed their third child just weeks after she took the stand to testify against her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs at his criminal trial in May.

The singer returned to social media on Thursday, marking her first time posting since both the baby’s arrival and her testimony.

Ventura shared a light-hearted video of a man busting a few dance moves as DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller plays.

The video was initially shared by @momswithplans with the text, "When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum."

Cassie agreed, adding her own message, "Factual. Little by little. lol.”

Combs’ trial began in May. He entered a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In early July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, but not guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering.

After the verdict, Ventura’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor spoke to Variety, saying, “This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

He continued, “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat — with no reservation — that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”