Carnie Wilson Reveals She Sees ‘So Many Signs’ from Late Dad Brian Wilson

Getty Images

Carnie Wilson says she still feels her father Brian Wilson’s presence after he passed away on June 11 at 82.

On Thursday, while writing about her father’s funeral on Instagram, Carnie touched on how she sees signs from the Beach Boys singer.

“Today we laid my Daddy to rest,” she wrote alongside a photo of flowers. “It was incredibly difficult to see that happen, but at the same time it gave more closure and more of a feeling of restful peace. The last eight weeks have been extremely challenging and like nothing I've ever experienced. I love and miss him so much and I wish he could come back.”

Carnie continued, “There's so many signs that he gives me every day and I know that he's around ...he can hear me and he can see me. He makes that apparent. I'm so grateful for this. Today we had a couple of monarch butterflies that just would not leave the site. It was comforting and beautiful.”

Instagram

She said her emotions are “up and down,” and knew her dad would want everybody to feel “happy and not sad,” adding, “He didn't like it when I cried.”

Carnie went on, “I was talking with my dear friend Gunnar Nelson today who lost his Pop Ricky Nelson years ago and he reminded me that the world will have his music to sing to and remember him every single solitary day until we are all gone. This is a really special and a real heavy duty thought. It's much bigger than I can wrap my head around. For this I am grateful for though because I know it's the truth.”