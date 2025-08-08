Getty Images

Brooke Hogan is setting the record straight on her relationship with her late father Hulk Hogan’s widow Sky Daily.

After Brooke spoke out about concerns that her father had been cremated without an autopsy, Sky posted a message on Instagram, saying, “He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect.”

She called out heartbreaking headlines by “faceless AI accounts” or “people not close enough to truly know what was happening.” Some chatter online suggested the latter was about Brooke.

Now, Brooke writes on Instagram Stories, “Everyone stop trying to say Sky ‘shaded me.’ I don’t feel like she did at all. I thought her post was respectful and classy and I have said in EVERY interview that she was always nice to me. Me and her don’t have beef as far as I know. I was told he was cremated without an autopsy which of course freaked me out-but he has not been cremated and she’s doing the research.”

Instagram

Hogan continued, “I don’t think anyone thinks there’s foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history. Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels of my father’s and then all of a sudden everything’s different. Anyone would want answers. And she’s doing just that.”

Brooke closed with: “Stop twisting stuff, people.”

Hulk passed away on July 24. Days later, The New York Post reported Hogan died from a heart attack and also had a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL, citing the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

His cause of death was ruled natural.

Afterward, Brooke had shared on the “Bubba the Love Sponge” radio show that she didn’t know her father had leukemia.

She explained, “That’s what has me puzzled because they’re saying, ‘Oh, he had leukemia.’ And I’m like, ‘I saw his blood work every time [he had a past surgery].’”

Brooke said she was there for his past surgeries, just not the heart procedure he had this year.