Blake Lively just scored a victory in her court battle against Justin Baldoni.

Last week, Lively testified in a deposition regarding her lawsuit against Baldoni, her co-star in “It Ends with Us.”

While Baldoni’s team wanted the deposition transcript to be in the public docket, a judge is siding with Lively, who filed a motion to keep the deposition transcript sealed.

In his order, obtained by People magazine, Judge Lewis J. Liman wrote, "The Wayfarer Parties’ attachment of the entire, nearly 300-page deposition — after citing only two pages of it in the Letter — served no proper litigation purpose and instead appears to have been intended to burden Lively (and as a result, the Court) and to invite public speculation and scandal.”

Liman went on, “...The conclusion is inescapable that the Wayfarer Parties filed gratuitous amounts of irrelevant pages so that, if Lively moved for continued sealing of the irrelevant pages, the Wayfarer Parties could then use Lively’s response for their own public-relations purposes. The Court has not only the power but also the responsibility to step in."

Days ago, Blake’s legal team accused Justin’s team of leaking information about the deposition to outlets like TMZ.

In response to the allegations, Baldoni’s lawyers said, “She does not cite any evidence. This is not surprising as there is none."

They added, “Ms. Lively also fails to explain why any such ‘leak’ could not have originated from Ms. Lively, her husband [Ryan Reynolds], her multiple attorneys, legal or administrative staff from the law firm representing her (whose office she demanded host the deposition), or the catering staff employed thereby who served lunch.”

TMZ reported that Baldoni was present for Lively’s deposition.

According to Justin’s team, they wondered why Lively wants to seal her testimony “in an action in which she is the plaintiff.”

Following the deposition, Lively’s spokesperson said in a statement to People magazine, “We are very pleased with the outcome of her deposition and now look forward to deposing Justin Baldoni and each of the co-defendants in short order."

“Deposition testimony is confidential for good reason — it’s evidence in a legal proceeding and is subject to objections and evidentiary rules," the spokesperson explained. "Juries aren’t just handed deposition transcripts to read at home, and instead they listen to testimony that is presented at trial under a judge’s supervision."

Blake and Justin are scheduled for a March 2026 trial.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation.

He filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it was dismissed.