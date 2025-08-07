Getty

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has died at 48.

In a statement to People magazine, his family said, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The news comes less than a day after Clarkson broke the news that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to Blackstock’s health.

Without revealing his cancer battle, Kelly wrote on Instagram, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

She went on, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Kelly and Brandon called it quits in 2020, and they finalized their divorce two years later.

Last month, Clarkson abruptly canceled her July 4 and July 5 shows.

Clarkson said she was “devastated” to have to cancel on fans, explaining on Instagram that rehearsals had “taken a toll” on her voice. She had to back out to protect herself from “doing serious damage.”

An insider said that Kelly, who recently went through a tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, is facing issues beyond her voice.

The source explained, “Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated… Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to… It’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.”