Kelly Clarkson Reveals Ex Brandon Blackstock Is ‘Ill,’ Postpones Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson has been forced to postpone her residency again for family reasons.

On Wednesday, Clarkson broke the news on Instagram.

She wrote, “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.”

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Kelly explained while referencing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Kelly and Brandon called it quits in 2020, and they finalized their divorce two years later.

Last month, Clarkson abruptly canceled her July 4 and July 5 shows.

Clarkson was “devastated” to have to cancel on fans, explaining on Instagram that rehearsals had “taken a toll” on her voice. She had to back out to protect herself from “doing serious damage.”

An insider said that Kelly, who recently went through a tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, is facing issues beyond her voice.

The source explained, “Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated… Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to… It’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.”

When she did debut her residency, Kelly apologized to the fans in attendance, saying, “It took us a minute. I’m so sorry. I know some of y’all had tickets for last weekend’s shows. We can’t help our bodies sometimes. You know, we get sick, and that happens.”

She went on, “This is my favorite residency, my favorite show we’ve ever put together, because I love being in the studio, and that’s where this whole idea came from.”