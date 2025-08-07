Getty Images

“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi and his YouTuber girlfriend Olivia Jade have reportedly called it quits again.

A source confirmed the news to People magazine, but their reps have not commented.

Elordi and Jade haven’t been spotted together since October, when they were photographed departing Venice Marco Polo Airport.

Backgrid

The two have been on and off for four years, with Jade now living in Paris.

They first sparked dating rumors in 2021.

Us Weekly reported the stars were officially dating in May 2022 after they were spotted walking their dogs together in L.A.

Three months later, they reportedly split. At the time, a source claimed that Jacob was “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment.”

Another source noted however that the twosome “kept in contact over the past several months” and decided to start hanging out again.

In May of 2023, Giannulli and Elordi were photographed together at a car dealership in Los Angeles. In one photo, Jacob could be seen bending down to embrace Olivia, while another featured him throwing his arm across her as they waited for their car.

Amid all the reconciliation rumors, an insider said, “They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit. This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

In 2024, they were subject to split rumors again but seemingly shut those down with Olivia attending an “SNL” after-party after his hosting debut.

Amid the latest split reports, Jacob went to Cara Delevingne’s birthday party, which was also attended by his ex, Kaia Gerber.