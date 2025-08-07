Eminem Recalls Waking Up in Hospital After Past Drug Overdose

Getty Images

Rapper Eminem is opening up on his past addiction in his new documentary “Stans.”

In the doc, Eminem detailed his addiction to prescription drugs like Vicodin, Valum, Ambien, and Xanax.

According to Us Weekly, Em revealed in the documentary, “I got into this vicious cycle of, ‘I’m depressed so I need more pills. Then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing. I woke up in the hospital and I didn’t know what happened. I woke up in the hospital with tubes in me and s--t and I couldn’t get up, I wanted to move.”

Eminem’s drug addiction began in the late ‘90s.

Around 2008, he decided to make lifestyle changes since he thought he was “gonna die” otherwise.

Amid his addiction issues, Eminem recalled missing his daughter Hailie Jade’s birthday.

He admitted, “I cried because it was like, ‘Oh my god, I missed that.’ I kept saying to myself, ‘Do you want to f**king miss this again? Do you want to miss everything? If you can’t do it for yourself… at least do it for them.’”

Eminem came to the realization, “I’m never doing this again.”

Eminem has been sober for 17 years.

His 2009 album “Relapse” was inspired by his addiction issues and road to sobriety.

He shared, “It did something. It turned the light on. I realized I’m not embarrassed anymore about [sobriety]. I started treating sobriety like a superpower and I took pride in the fact that I was able to quit.”

Sobriety wasn’t easy for Em at first because he was forced to “relearn how to walk, talk and for the most part had to relearn how to rap again.”

In the doc, he emphasized, “My writing had gotten terrible. When I started to get it back, it was exciting. Because I felt it. It would be conversations, just having conversations with people or the TV.”