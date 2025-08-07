Getty Images

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington is opening up about her health.

In the latest episode of her “Call It What It Is” podcast with “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Jessica Capshaw, she revealed her Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis.

Mayo Clinic defines Hashimoto’s disease as an “autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid gland,” which can cause “decline in hormone production.”

Some of the symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease include fatigue, sluggishness, increased sensitivity to cold, sleepiness, and muscle weakness.

According to Luddington, she was “feeling slothy” and decided to get some bloodwork done.

She shared, “I knew something was up. Even when I was having my blood drawn, the doctor said to me, ‘Is there any particular thing you’re concerned about?’ and I said, ‘Look, I’m really f**king tired all the time. I’m wondering if I’m in perimenopause.’”

Camilla revealed more symptoms she was dealing with, saying, “It makes you feel tired and cold. It can make you foggy, depressed, you can have dry skin, your hair can thin. Basically, you’re feeling gorgeous with Hashimoto’s. It got to the point where, by 11 a.m., it felt like I had chugged some Benadryl and I needed to nap, and it didn’t matter how much sleep I’d gotten the night before. There was no pushing through the day.”

The bloodwork confirmed her diagnosis. She said, “My doctor was like, ‘Everything looks great except this one little thing.’ I remember hearing the words ‘autoimmune disease’ and thinking, ‘What the f**k?”

“Truly, when they said ‘autoimmune disease,’ I was a really freaked out, and then when they said it’s really common, I was like, ‘That sucks but okay,’” Camilla went on.

Luddington has now taken some medication used for thyroid hormone deficiency.