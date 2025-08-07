‘Big Brother’ Alum Ovi Kabir Weds Hannah Blackwell

Instagram

“Big Brother” alum Ovi Kabir is married!

Kabir tied the knot with content creator Hannah Claire Blackwell in a “dream fusion" wedding at Nichols Heir’s Grand Hall in Sevierville, Tennessee.

He told People magazine, “To me, this marriage is more than a celebration. It’s a stamp of affirmation. It’s the moment the words 'I love you' that I’ve said to her again and again are now written into history for all to see."

As for the wedding itself, Ovi described the aesthetic as “vibrant romance meets modern garden party."

Blackwell walked the aisle solo in a Wona Concept gown and veil with Patrick Doyle’s version of “Harry in Winter” playing.

Kabir opted for a look from Friar Tux.

The wedding was attended by 190 guests, including “Big Brother’s” Tommy Bracco, Kat Dunn, Cliff Hogg and Nicole Fontanez.

The pair explained, “We met at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, so East Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains are the birthplace of our love story. Over the last eight and a half years, this region has been filled with memories. From late-night study sessions to weekend drives through the mountains, it only felt right to return to a place that already felt like home … it felt like the perfect spot to celebrate love, culture and community."

They performed their first dance to Panic! At The Disco's "The End of All Things"

Before the big day, the couple held a Bangladeshi pre-wedding party at the the Glass House at Nichols Hier.

Opening up about life as a married couple, Hannah gushed, “All I want is to keep living the life I’ve been living over the last eight and a half years with Ovi. It just means so much to finally cement that in front of all of our family and friends and do it in a way that fuses our cultures."