Jack Osbourne is missing his dad Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22 at 76.

Jack shared a slideshow of images and videos of the pair on Instagram, writing, “I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.”

The reality star went on, “He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad’. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”

Jack continued, “I think this quote best describes my father. Hunter S. Thompson once said: ‘Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’”



He added, “That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.”



The 39-year-old had this message for his father, “I love you dad.”

Jack’s wife Aree shared her own tribute to Ozzy just days ago, writing, “I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around, and the best papa to my kids. The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other.”

Aree continued, “He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family.”

She shared this message to the Black Sabbath singer: “We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above 🖤✨We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy.”

Jack’s sister Kelly also posted a message on Instagram Stories this week, writing, "I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she wrote. "The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

She went on, "Grief is a strange thing-it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while-but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

Osbourne told fans, “Thank you for being there. I love you all so much.”

On Tuesday, a death certificate obtained by The New York Times revealed the rocker died from an “out of hospital cardiac arrest” as well as acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.