Instagram

DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo are married!

The couple opened up to People magazine about their wedding, which took place in Los Angeles on August 2.

“We wanted to create an event that evokes the beginning of our love story,” Franklin said. “So often people look at a wedding as the end of a love story, but it’s just the beginning. We wanted this event to capture that, so people can really experience our love for one another.”

The couple, who described the ceremony as “blend of timeless elegance, romance, and warmth,” said “I do” in front of friends and family, including Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, among others.

Maria walked down the aisle in a wedding dress from Galia Lahav, featuring “delicate sleeves, a long train, and lace,” while DeVon wore a black Giorgio Armani suit.

Instagram

Castillo, a fitness influencer, said of her look, “I was envisioning a traditional lace wedding dress with intricate details, a touch of drama, and a Spanish flair. Classic but bold with just the right amount of tradition and passion woven in.”

DeVon and Maria also shared their wedding photos with Essence. Check them out here!

They told the magazine they met on Easter 2024.

“We truly believe God brought us together," the couple said. "When we reflect on all that we each went through, individually, and the timing of our meeting, it feels like divine timing."

DeVon shared of being married, “Our lives are very full, which is a blessing, so I really look forward to those peaceful, simple moments... I’m so excited we get to start this journey together and see where God takes us.”

Maria also shared, “What I’m looking forward to most in married life is being his helpmate and safe space as he chases his God-given dreams. I can’t wait to be the one who prays with him, cheers him on, and holds him steady when things get hard.”