Getty Images

Brooke Hogan is speaking out about why she missed her father Hulk Hogan’s funeral.

A private service was held for Hulk at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home on Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida, in the Tampa Bay area.

People magazine reports Kid Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended the memorial.

Brooke, who had been estranged from her dad in recent years, chose not to go, and honored her father with a beach day instead.

She shared on Instagram, "My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him."

Brooke continued, "The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset 💔.”

The 37-year-old went on, "Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved.

"Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a 'little fish' as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you.”

She closed with, “Rest in heaven, Daddy ❤️."

Brooke previously wrote about the beach plans on Instagram Stories with a father-daughter photo from her childhood.

She shared, “Taking our babies to your favorite place today, the beach.”

Brooke continued, “We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved.”

She signed off, “Until we meet again, daddy.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Brooke appeared as a guest on "Bubba the Love Sponge Show" and spoke about her father’s cause of death.

“I do think it’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question,” she said. “Because he was up and doing breathing exercises and stuff. That means that the surgery on his heart was a success and it was working.”

Looking back at his cardio issues, she said he “had so many ablations and cardioversions” in the past.

“I remember back then praying, ‘Dear God, please don’t let this be the day my dad dies,’” she revealed. “But he got through all of it.”

Hulk passed away on July 24. Days later, The New York Post reported Hogan died from a heart attack and also had a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL, citing the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

His cause of death was ruled natural.