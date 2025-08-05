What’s Next for Justin Bieber? How He & Hailey Have Endured Ups & Downs

Getty Images

Justin Bieber is hoping to cut through all the noise and rumors about his marriage to Hailey being on the rocks with his new album “SWAG,” his first in four years.

The new music comes after months of strange behavior, including blow-ups with photographers and bizarre social media posts.

Harvey Levin took a deep dive into Bieber’s world in the Hulu doc “TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber.”

“Extra” spoke with Levin, who shared his take on the pop star.

Levin commented, “He has been open and very recently open that he has been struggling. Now, the issue is with what? Now his people tell us that, ‘Yes, marijuana.’ Obviously, we see it. He celebrates it. We’ve heard mushrooms are a thing of his. They insist, the people in his camp, no hard drugs and that’s it.”

Justin’s album features songs like “Go Baby” and “Daisies,” which are seemingly inspired by his marriage with Hailey.

Levin noted, “They’ve had their ups and downs… and they have had financial issues. He’s had some mental health issues and then they have the everyday issues with family and a kid. So, they’ve had problems but they’ve endured.”

Justin has been more comfortable with showing life with his son Jack. Harvey said, “He’s been really private about how he interacts with his son, but he’s very guarded about it. It seems like, you know, this is a transformative moment for him.”