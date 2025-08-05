Getty Images

“The Walking Dead” actress Kelley Mack has died at the age of 33.

According to Variety, Mack’s family revealed that she died from glioma of the central nervous system in Cincinnati.

Besides from recurring on “The Walking Dead” Season 9 as Addy, Mack also earned roles in “Chicago Med” and “9-1-1.”

Some movie credits include “Broadcast Signal Intrusion,” “Delicate Arch,” and “Universal.”

Mack is survived by her parents Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, sister Kathryn, brother Parker, and grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow.

A memorial service is scheduled for August 16 in Glendale, Ohio.