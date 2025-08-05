Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is taking on the cheating rumors!

A year ago, rumors swirled that she cheated with her horse trainer while married to estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

On an episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” Teddi said, “I've never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I've never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn't happen. But what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes."

Teddi and Edwin share three kids Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5.

Mellencamp got emotional while discussing her cancer, which she believes may be “payback” for her alleged infidelity.

She commented, “To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that's why it got cancer? Yes. Like it was my payback. So, nothing goes without payment, I guess."

Teddi and Edwin have put their divorce on hold while she fights cancer, but she feels guilty since “so many people are hurt in the wreckage.”

She went on, “It was all over the press, it was everywhere. You're trying to minimize everybody's pain. You end up maximizing it. Because now not only do you have yourself, you have your significant other, your kids, the other person's significant other, their kids."

Opening up about her thought process during that period of her life, Teddi revealed, “I think I was so broken as a human being during that part of my life that I did things out of my better judgment. Remember how I told you there was like months of headaches and stuff like that? I was looking for comfort anywhere I can get it."

She stressed, “I felt so much pain. I felt so sick."