Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death has been revealed.

A death certificate obtained by the New York Times states the rocker, who passed away July 22 at 76, died from an “out of hospital cardiac arrest” as well as acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.

His daughter Aimee Osbourne filed the document at a registry in London.

Last month, DailyMail.com reported air ambulance medics were called to his U.K mansion, trying to save him for two hours before he died with his family by his side.

Thames Valley air ambulance was said to have landed in a nearby field at 10:30 a.m., and lifesaving efforts got underway.

A spokesperson told DailyMail.com, “We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday.”

Seeing the chopper alerted locals that something was wrong.

One person told the outlet, “We immediately feared it may be for [Ozzy] as he was known to be in fragile health.”

Following his death, the "Crazy Train" singer's bereaved family told “Extra” in a statement, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."