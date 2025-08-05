Instagram

Louis Tomlinson, 33, and Zara McDermott, 28, aren’t afraid to kiss and tell.

The One Direction singer and “Love Island” alum just went Instagram official with a kissing selfie!

She shared the romantic photo on her account with a heart emoji. Louis replied in the comments, “I love you x.”

Instagram

The couple first sparked romance rumors in March when The Sun obtained photos of the pair at dinner at the Suffolk hotel. At the time a source claimed they had been seen on multiple “low-key dates.” Weeks later, they were photographed kissing in L.A.

She also hinted at their relationship on Instagram Stories in April with a glimpse of his cross tattoo.

Getty Images

In the past, Louis had a longtime on-and-off relationship with Eleanor Calder from 2011-2022. He also shares 9-year-old son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth.