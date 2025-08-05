Getty Images

Hulk Hogan’s friends and family held a private funeral for the WWE star in Florida on Tuesday, reports Us Weekly.

A source told the magazine, loved ones honored Hulk at a memorial service in Tampa.

Previously, DailyMail.com reported the remembrance would take place at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Tampa.

It is unknown if his wife Sky Daily, son Nick and daughter Brooke attended the services.

Brooke, however, hinted that she would be honoring her dad on Tuesday with a trip to the beach.

She posted a father-daughter photo from her childhood on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Taking our babies to your favorite place today, the beach.”

Brooke continued, “We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved.”

She signed off, “Until we meet again, daddy.”

Hulk passed away on July 24, and days later the New York Post reported Hogan died from a heart attack and also had a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL citing the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

His cause of death was ruled natural.