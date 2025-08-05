Getty Images

Christina Applegate has been admitted to a hospital due to a kidney infection.

Applegate recorded her latest podcast “MeSsy” with Jamie-Lynn Sigler from a hospital in Los Angeles.

According to Applegate, the infection has spread to both kidneys, causing her “so much pain.”

Applegate revealed, “So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning.”

“Of course, my brain's like, ‘Oh, my appendix is bursting,’” she said, trying to describe her agony.

Applegate started feeling unwell while visiting family in Europe. Once she landed in Los Angeles, she immediately went to a hospital, saying, “I'm like, ‘I wanna be admitted.’”

She went on, “I'm staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of, and I want them done.”

“Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that's where we're at,” Christina noted.

Initially, doctors thought Applegate might have been suffering from a urinary tract infection and asked about her wiping technique.

She quipped, “Like, what am I, back-wiping? Like, seriously, I'm 53.”

Christina is also battling multiple sclerosis.

She admitted, “I sometimes fall into the nurse's arms like a freako, just, like, crying.”