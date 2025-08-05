Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Cook Matched with the Same Guys on Dating App!

Getty Images

Christie Brinkley, 71, is dishing on her dating profile.

The model opened up to Kristin Davis on the “Are You a Charlotte?” podcast, revealing her daughter Sailor Cook, 27, previously signed her up for a dating app.

Brinkley shared, “She put — for like an hour or something — she put me up there. And she said, ‘Mom, you're right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me are saying yes to you.’”

Davis told her, “I'm kind of scared and awed by the whole situation that has kind of evolved in the dating world. And I don’t understand it, but I would like to understand it better.”

Back in April, Christie told “Extra” she was open to finding love again after her past four marriages.

She explained, “I still think maybe he’s out there, but if he isn’t, I’m very, very happy… You don’t want to go into a relationship because you’re needy about something, you know? But, yeah, I love being in love. It’s fun... I just need to not be so hasty about it.”

Meanwhile, the same day the “Are You a Charlotte?” podcast dropped, Sailor shared a video on Instagram of her mom and herself twinning in burnt-orange ensembles. In the video, designer Donna Karan shows Sailor different ways to style the flowy look.

The day before, Christie and Sailor shared a cute moment doing the Pinkpantheress “Illegal” trend. They shook hands, and as the video showed tailor, the text says, “27 year old daughter who’s scared of aging badly.”

The video then shows Christie along with the words, “71 year old mom who still gets asked if we’re sisters.”

Brinkley was married to Jean-François Allaux from 1975-1981. She went on to marry Billy Joel in 1985, but they split in 1994. The exes share daughter Alex Ray, 38.

She was with ex-husband Richard Taubman from 1994-1995, and they welcomed son Jack, now 29.