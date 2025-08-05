Alfie Wise, 'Cannonball Run' & 'S Club 7 in Miami' Actor, Dies at 82

ABC

Alfie Wise, an actor with a long association with Burt Reynolds, died July 22, THR reports. He was 82.

He died of natural causes at Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Wise appeared in 10 films with Reynolds: "The Longest Yard" (1974), "Smokey and the Bandit" (1977), "The End" (1978), "Hooper" (1978), "Starting Over" (1979), "Paternity" (1981), "The Cannonball Run" (1981), "Stroker Ace" (1983) — co-starring Loni Anderson, who died two days ago at 79 — "City Heat" (1984), and "Heat" (1986).

He was also on Reynolds' series "B.L. Stryker" (1989-1990) and "Evening Shade" (1991).

Wise was no stranger to children's fare, playing Mr. Rabbit Ears on "Uncle Croc's Block" (1975-1976) and Howard Borlotti on his final series, "S Club 7 in Miami" (1999-2000).

A panelist on "Match Game," some of his other credits include the war movie "Midway" (1976), the action-comedy "Hot Stuff" (1979), and many TV guest appearances, like "The Fall Guy" (1982-1983) and "Tour of Duty" (1987).

He was a regular on "Trauma Center" (1983) for ABC.