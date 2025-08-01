Getty Images

Paris Jackson and Justin Long have ended their engagement, People magazine confirms.

Jackson, 27, revealed the news on X, writing, “Those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again.”

Paris seemed to be referencing paparazzi photos of her crying on July 23. At the time, there was speculation she might be crying over the 16th anniversary of her father Michael Jackson’s death. He passed away June 25, 2009.

Paris and Justin announced their engagement in December 2024.

She included proposal pics with a birthday tribute to the music producer, who goes by the nickname Blue.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my sweet blue. doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”