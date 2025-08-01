Getty Images

Denise Richards is rocking a new post-split look amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers.

Hairstylist to the stars Chris McMillan showed off Denise’s new cut and color on Instagram, writing, “LOVE ME SOME @deniserichards.”

Instagram

Chris said of her hair, “Finally all grown out and healthy longe BRONDE hair… Denise a year ago had bleached hair dyed over with brown. Denise has such a natural vive that natural just works best. Loose long layers loose movement with those big blue eyes and infectious smile.”

He added, “Ive known Denise 30 years now and is the kindest sweetest most loving human ever all we do is LAUGH. Makes my day when i see her everytime And used my full lineup of @chrismcmillanhair styling products to achieve the natural effortless hair.”

Instagram

The new look comes weeks after Aaron filed for divorce from Denise citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce soon turned ugly, and the exes have lodged accusations against each other.