‘Deadliest Catch’: Jake Faces Ammonia Leak on Titan Explorer (Exclusive Clip)

Check out an exclusive clip from the premiere episode of “Deadliest Catch” Season 21!

In the clip, Jake is facing an ammonia leak on the Titan Explorer. In the end, Jake’s crew has to abandon ship for their own safety!

According to a press release, the premiere episode centers on Sig and Johnathan heading to abandoned Adak Island in Alaska amid rumors of giant king crab. Co-captaining the Time Bandit, the two legends spark a gold rush out West until chaos happens on the Titan Explorer.

This season, captains and crews must brave unforgiving 50-foot seas and overcome serious life-threatening situations to reach abandoned Adak Island in search of monster red king crab.

Check out a trailer for the new season below!