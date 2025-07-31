Celebrity News July 31, 2025
Tim McGraw Is Unrecognizable with Shaved Head — See the Pic!
Country singer Tim McGraw is going without his trademark cowboy hat these days!
Earlier this week, McGraw was spotted with a shaved head on his way to a studio in Nashville in pics obtained by “Extra.”
Aside from his shaved head, his bulging biceps were also on full display in his T-shirt.
Tim is definitely staying in tip-top shape for his upcoming concerts!
In a few days, McGraw will be performing at a pregame concert at the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee.
The concert will be held before the Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds game, which will be the first MLB game ever played in Tennessee.
It looks like Tim is fully recovered from his recent back surgery.
He revealed that he was on “the upswing” after multiple surgeries during an appearance on “The Bobby Bones Show.”
In May, McGraw shared, “I had a back surgery before tour last year, and that sort of went south on me at the beginning of the tour, and sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour. So, I had to finish the tour with my knees completely gone and my back gone, and as soon as I got off tour, I went in and had the surgeries done. I had my knee surgeries done, and then in the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again and I had to have another back surgery."