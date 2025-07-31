Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is battling Lyme disease.

On Thursday, Timberlake posted on Instagram, “Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try… As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me. Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease—which I don’t say so you feel bad for me— but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."

According to Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is “an illness caused by bacteria… from a bite of a tick carrying the bacteria.”

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself," JT admitted. "But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted."

Timberlake explained why he’s telling his story now, saying, “Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease, too."

Justin was initially “shocked” by his diagnosis, but it made sense to him.

He opened up on his symptoms, saying, “But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Despite his health struggles, Timberlake wanted to continue his Forget Tomorrow world tour. He said, "I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

Timberlake’s Instagram comes after fans expressed concern over his energy during recent performances. Some took to social to post video of Timberlake not singing his hit songs in their entirety and relying on fans to do some of the legwork.