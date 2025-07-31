Getty Images

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni came face to face in NYC today at her deposition, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the deposition took place at Lively’s lawyer’s office and included legal teams from both sides, a court reporter, a videographer, and the two stars.

In May, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman told People magazine, “Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

Meanwhile, Lively’s rep told the magazine the deposition “should follow the same rules as every other witness in this case” and accused Freedman of attempting to create a “public spectacle at every turn.”

The rep noted, “This is a serious matter of sexual harassment and retaliation, and it deserves to be treated as such.”

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation.

He filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it was dismissed. Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.