Jonathan Scott Dishes on Life with Zooey Deschanel: ‘Definitely an Equestrian Family’ (Exclusive)

Jonathan and Drew Scott are going back to their country roots with HGTV’s “Chasing the West.”

The Property Brothers, who grew up on a 160-acre ranch, are ready to help families embrace the lifestyle with their new show.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with the twins, who revealed what they learned from their childhood.

Jonathan said, “Today we have the work ethic that we have… we learned that on the ranch.”

Drew added, “There is no whining and complaining, you just get in there and you get it done.”

As for helping others trade in busy city living for a quieter life, Jonathan said, “We saw more and more people that were saying, ‘I’m so fed up with the cost of real estate in the city. How about we move to the country and get a slower pace of life.’”

Drew explained, “We're like the therapist for these families trying to help get them on the same page.”

Shooting the show also had Drew on a horse “every other day,” and now his kids Parker and Piper are following in his cowboy footsteps.

“Parker is 3 years old, he rode two weeks ago for the first time,” Drew said. “We started him on a pony and then he wanted to try the big horse. It’s kinda cool to see his inner cowboy come out.”

But can Jonathan bring his actress fiancée Zooey Deschanel’s inner cowgirl out?

He dished, “Zooey is definitely a city girl, she loves the finer things but she is an equestrian. So she used to jump, she has been riding, our kids have been riding. We are definitely an equestrian family.”

Mona asked, “What is it that makes it so appealing to live in ranch life?”

Jonathan said, “It is a lot of work but it is a lot of reward. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”