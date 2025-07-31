Getty Images

Weeks after his trial ended, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is making some legal moves.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Diddy’s team filed a motion requesting that his conviction on the two counts be overturned. If that can’t be granted, then his team is asking for a new trial.

His team cited use of the Mann Act “in these circumstances is unprecedented.”

They added, “Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a 'swingers' lifestyle. That does not constitute 'prostitution' under a properly limited definition of the statutory term.”

His team insisted that Combs’ actions were not “prostitution” and his behavior with freak offs is “protected First Amendment conduct.”

The motion stated, “The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have sex for money."

Just days ago, Combs’ team made another request to Judge Arun Subramanian for the rapper’s release as he waits for sentencing. For months, Combs’ $50-million bail package has been rejected multiple times.

The Mann Act convictions could carry as much as 10 years in prison per count.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey initially said the government would request the maximum sentence of 20 years, to be served in consecutive 10-year sentences.