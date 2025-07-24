A video of Ozzy Osbourne is going viral in the wake of his death this week.

His daughter Kelly Osbourne shared a sweet moment on Sunday of the family having breakfast together.

In the video, Kelly says, “Good morning,” before panning to her 2-year-old son Sidney, who is playing on a tablet with a pacifier in his mouth.

She then moves the camera over to Ozzy, who is wearing headphones while working on his own tablet. With some prompting from Kelly, the Black Sabbath frontman says, “Good morning.”

The video was shot just two days before Osbourne died at 76.

DailyMail.com reports air ambulance medics were called to his U.K mansion on Tuesday, trying to save him for two hours before he passed away with his family by his side.

Thames Valley air ambulance was said to have landed a nearby field at 10:30 a.m. and lifesaving efforts got underway.

A spokesperson told DailyMail.com, “We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday.”

Seeing the chopper alerted locals that something was wrong.

One person told the outlet, “We immediately feared it may be for [Ozzy] as he was known to be in fragile health.”

Following his death, the "Crazy Train" singer's bereaved family told “Extra” in a statement, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."