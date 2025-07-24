Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming with Daughter, 8, When He Drowned

Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54, tragically drowned in Costa Rica over the weekend while on vacation with his wife and 8-year-old daughter.

Now, ABC News reports his daughter was swimming with him when he was swept away by a current.

Surfers saw Warner and his little girl struggling in the water and rushed to their rescue, according to the outlet.

A surfer was able to pull the girl to safety using their board, while a volunteer lifeguard helped bring Warner and another swimmer to shore.

Malcolm was given CPR at the scene for 45 minutes, but he did not survive. Earlier reports noted the other swimmer, his daughter, had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

People magazine reports that Warner’s autopsy was completed on July 22, and that his cause of death was listed as accidental asphyxiation by submersion.

According to a People source, Warner was body surfing at the time of the incident.

Warner never shared the names of his wife and daughter, but did post about family life on Instagram.

As he celebrated the new year in 2021, the actor posted a photo with his wife and daughter and gave a shoutout “to these two lovely and beautiful spirits who enrich my life in all the ways I expected and then some. I’ve always been proud to be a late bloomer so I am eternally grateful to you both for waiting for me to be ready for you and this wonder filled wonderful life we have co-created. And I think to myself “what a world...” 🙏🏿❤️🤘🏿🤟🏿🔥🤗😍🥰

In April 2021, Warner shared photos of a birthday cake him and his daughter were making for his wife. He reflected, “When people ask me how I’m doing, I often tell them that I am living the mother**king dream. And on the days it doesn’t feel like it, I just remind myself that I’m still living SOMEBODY’s dream. And I press on. I am so FULL now. Of Love. Of joy. Of gratefulness.”

