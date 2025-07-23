Celebrity News July 23, 2025
Venus Williams & Andrea Preti Engaged
Venus Williams is getting married!
The tennis pro just confirmed she’s engaged to actor-producer Andrea Preti.
Venus spoke with interviewer Rennae Stubbs after winning her singles match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Tuesday, and Rennae pointed out that she’s engaged!
Stubbs said, "You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"
Williams, 45, shared, "My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing. There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play."
People magazine reports Venus and Andrea first sparked romance rumors in July 2024 when they were spotted together on the Amalfi Coast.
Preti, 37, is known for his work in the Italian TV series “A Professor” and the film “One More Day.”