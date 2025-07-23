Ozzy Osbourne Said His Last 5 Years Were ‘Absolute Hell’

Getty

Ozzy Osbourne suffered many debilitating health issues leading up to his death Tuesday.

The Black Sabbath rocker survived a horrific ATV crash in 2003, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and suffered a bad fall in 2019 that required surgery.

Ozzy, wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly sat down for an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” in September 2023, and Osbourne opened up about his health.

He recalled of the crash, which left him in a coma and with significant injuries, “I just got up and carried on but I had a broken my neck, yeah, and I carried on working with it until I had that fall [in 2019] and then just everything came undone.”

Jack added, “The biggest misconception is so many people think what's happened with Dad over the last five years is a result of Parkinson's but it's really, it was the neck injury in the fall that he took in 2019.”

Ozzy shared, “I've finally had my last procedure two days ago. I can't believe I've come to the end of it… The mind thing is over now I'm done with this surgery but it's been five years of absolute hell for me and the family. My family have been so supportive I couldn't have done it without them it's been really a bad scene I have Parkinson's but I never think about it.”

He added of his Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with 2003, “I don't gripe on it… If you're still moving, you ain't gonna be dead.”

Sharon also opened up about life after his 2019 fall, saying, “It changes your whole life… It's really hard, especially in the summers because, you know, it's every summer Ozzy works and goes out and does festivals and, you know, we're traveling all over the world, and for the last five years our life has changed dramatically, but on the other hand, it's great that I've had Ozzy at home for five years. He's driving me crazy, but we've been together every day for five years.”

The inimitable rocker gave his final live performance on July 5 at a Black Sabbath farewell gig in Birmingham, England. It came 22 years after he was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and five years after he revealed his diagnosis to the world.