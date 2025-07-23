Lindsay Lohan Says She's the 'Fun' Parent & Son Luai Has Started Mocking Her (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan was pretty in pink for the L.A. premiere of “Freakier Friday,” where she made a rare red-carpet appearance with husband Bader Shammas.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour chatted with Lindsay, who reflected on the biggest change for her and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis since the first movie came out in 2003.

She shared, “I'm a mom and… Jamie's the same. I think we're the same as people. I think we've just lived life, and now we come together with a different kind of wisdom and understanding of each other and different kind of partnership, I would say.”

Lindsay also reacted to seeing a photo from the 2003 premiere, pointing out her bangs, and adding with a laugh, “I just remember how much I loved black eyeliner.”

She reminisced, “I remember when this first one came out, it was such a whirlwind in my life. I think I was getting ready to do ‘Mean Girls’ and it was just so much happening. But it was a really exciting time, and it still is now.”

Plus, she gushed over being a mom to son Luai, 2.

“I love it so much,” she said. “I love, love it. Like, I'm obsessed with my kid.

Terri asked who is the stricter parent between herself and Bader, and Lindsay revealed, “I'm definitely the fun, wild one with my son.”

She went on, “The other day I said, ‘Luai, don’t do that. Not a good idea.’ And now, he goes, ‘Luai, don’t do that.’ He mocked me! But if my husband’s like, ‘No, Luai,’ then he listens. But for me, it’s, like, he laughs at me.”

Terri told her, “He's just got you wrapped around his little finger,” and Lohan insisted, “I'm fine with it. I love every second of it.”