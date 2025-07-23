Carmen Electra Remembers Ozzy Osbourne: ‘Sweetest, Most Fun Person’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Carmen Electra spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour as she attended the “Freakier Friday” L.A. premiere, where she remembered Ozzy Osbourne after the news of his death.

Carmen shared, “I heard in the car and I just started bawling my eyes out because Ozzy, I mean, when you know Ozzy, he's so funny. He's such a flirt. Like, he's just Ozzy, you know?... Outside of being, like, the scary legendary rock god he is, he truly is like just the sweetest, most fun person ever.”

Electra added, “And I'm worried about [his wife] Sharon to be honest because they've been bonded together for so long and I'm really close with the family. My heart goes out to Sharon and the family and at least they were all there. They could all be there in London.”

She went on, “I haven't spoken to anyone yet. Yeah. It felt weird calling right now. I just decided to step back.”

Carmen said she had spoken to makeup artist Jude Alcalá.