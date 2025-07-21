‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Mikayla Matthews Welcomes Baby #4

Instagram

Mikayla Matthews, 25, just welcomed her fourth child!

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star and her husband Jace Terry, 30, are the proud parents of a brand-new baby girl.

Matthews shared the happy news on July 20, alongside some precious first pics of her and Jace with their daughter.

Mikayla wrote on Instagram, "7•17•25 🤍 our perfect baby girl is here.”

She added on Instagram Stories, "Can't wait to share all the details with you guys…. We have just been so in love over here with our baby girl. She's everything we ever wanted and I'm just so happy."

Matthews also posted a black-and-white compilation video on TikTok showing the couple at the hospital with their newborn and at home as the baby met her older siblings.

She shared, “Been soaking in the last couple days with our perfect baby girl. I can’t wait to share all the details with you guys.”

Mikayla and Jace are already the parents of son Beckham, 7, and daughters Haven, 5, and Tommie, 3.

Matthews previously told People magazine that the couple might not stop at four kids.

"It's so wild to me that we'll be a family of six,” she said. “I feel like it's the Mormon in me coming out.”

Mikayla explained, "I'm surrounded by Mormon culture still, and my husband's siblings all have so many kids. They're like, 'Once you hit three kids, you can have 10 kids.' That's kind of the mindset I have.”

She went on, "When people ask me how many kids I want, I'm like, 'I've always wanted three or four, but I could see myself having six.' "