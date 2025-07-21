Mariah Carey is back with new music!

The singer just announced on Instagram that her album “Here for It All” will drop on September 26.

Carey shared the big news with a video of herself walking in high-heeled boots and an all-black ensemble.

As the album cover is revealed, fans can hear her sing the line, “Here for it all,” and the video ends with Mariah waving to the camera as she walks away.

The big announcement comes just over a month after Mariah dropped her single “Type Dangerous.”

The track was co-written and co-produced by Anderson .Paak. According to Variety, he is rumored to be the executive producer of the project.

Carey and .Paak had tongues wagging over the holidays as they sparked romance rumors with a trip to Aspen.