Jason Momoa on Son Nakoa-Wolf Following in His Footsteps with 'Dune 3' (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the premiere of “Chief of War” in Kapolei, Hawaii. The new series tells the story of a Hawaiian war chief who joins a bloody campaign to unite the warring islands in order to save them from the threat of colonization.

He said of being at the premiere, "We haven't seen each other either. It's, like, just all the people that you love and you're in the editing room and you miss them and, like, now we're all here together. It's just beautiful. So, I'm so proud of my cast. They're amazing.”

Jason gushed of his two kids and his girlfriend Adria Arjona, “Yeah, I got my kids. I got my lady here.” Revealing what it was like to have her there to support him, he said, “It’s the world… Everyone — I mean, even my father's here… It's just everything. Everything.”

Jason just rocked out onstage with son Nakoa-Wolf, and they’re doing “Dune 3” together. Jason joked, “He's in for a rude awakening is what he's in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time. It's going to be good. He did it on his own. I don't want to help him, and he's done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Momoa also raved over how talented and confident his son is, insisting, “You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn't do what he's doing at his age. There's no way I could sit in a room with [‘Dune 3’ director] Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on ‘Baywatch’ at 19. He's 16 and holding sh*t down with Denis Villeneuve.”

Momoa shares Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola Iolani with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. He shared, “We raised him beautiful,” adding, “We raised our children… It's just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves… That is what he is. He's very confident.”

Terri added, “Your beautiful daughter as well,” asking, “Have you had any tears yet this evening in the car on the way here?”

“I haven't had a chance to cry yet,” he revealed. “It's gonna happen soon.”