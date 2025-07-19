Instagram

Scott Wolf has dropped a restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelley, People magazine reports.

His move was agreed to by a judge on July 19, six weeks after he filed for divorce.

The order was dismissed following a new agreement reached July 15 which also grants the "Party of Five" star temporary sole custody of the former couple's three kids, Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

Kelley has retained "liberal" parenting time with the kids, albeit supervised.

Kelley's time with her kids is subject to any concerns being raised by a court-appointed guardian.

Their agreement also forbids both Scott and Kelly from bringing up adult topics or marital issues around the kids. This includes a strict gag on social media — no bad-mouthing each other, and no allowing a third party to do it. This includes any discussion of their union, of the kids, or of details of their impending divorce.

Kelley, 48, will receive $10,000 per month for expenses, but Scott, 57, will retain their Park City, Utah, home for his exclusive use.

Their relationship was thrown into chaos by a June 13 incident that found Kelley detained by Utah County sheriffs. She was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

She was placed on another hold July 6 in an incident reportedly involving a knife, and received treatment.

The incidents followed the couple's confirmation that they were separating, which they had announced June 10.