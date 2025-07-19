Josh Lucas Marries Brianna Ruffalo at the Vatican: 'One of the Greatest Days'

Getty Images

Actor Josh Lucas and meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo just got married — and it happened inside the Vatican!

People magazine reports the "Palm Royale" star, 54, ecstatically announced his "dream" wedding to Ruffalo, 34, with a series of photos on Instagram, tagging the location as Vatican City.

The new husband and wife are seen gazing into each other's eyes and walking out of their ceremony hand in hand.

Ruffalo's white, lace-detailed dress and traditional veil fit the setting perfectly. As for Lucas, he wore a classic suit in black.

On Saturday, Lucas wrote, "A huge thank you to deeply talented @caterinaerrani_photography & to @weddings_italy @paolo_nassi @JinaneKafrouny @sena_wedding_world who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true. Many many people to thank for this to come."

Ruffalo wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city."

Some of their famous friends wishing them well on social media included Walton Goggins, Allison Janney, and Josh's "Palm Royale" co-star Ricky Martin.

The two became engaged in June of last year.

At the time, Ruffalo wrote, "Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life.. and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we’ve never experienced- on every level. This was the easiest and best question I’ve ever answered. So, here’s to forever with my love, my best friend ❤️ I can’t wait to keep living this life with you 🙏🏼," she wrote alongside the clip."