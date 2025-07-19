Eileen Fulton, Enduring Soap Opera Queen, Dies at 91

Getty Images

Eileen Fulton, iconic as baddie Lisa on "As the World Turns," has died after suffering declining health for some time.

She was 91.

According to an obituary notice posted online, she died in Asheville, North Carolina.

Fulton played her deliciously nasty character for an incredible 50 years straight, both on "As the World Turns" (1960-2010) and, briefly, on a nighttime spin-off entitled "Our Private World" (1965).

She so delighted in played the bad-girl-next-door that she often had encounters with fans who could not suppress their contempt for Lisa, including a well-heeled woman who slapped her weeks into her astonishing run. She took it as a good review.

Born September 13, 1933, in Asheville, North Carolina, she acted in college and on the stage in NYC following a 1956 move to the city.

Working as a model, she landed a part in the feature "Girl of the Night" (1960) opposite Anne Francis.

But from May 18, 1960, on, she was mostly tied up with "As the World Turns," earning herself a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys in 2004.

Along with her work on TV, she authored a series of memoirs and sang, recording music and performing a lively cabaret act. She also published a half-dozen murder mysteries and the novel "Soap Opera," a roman à clef.